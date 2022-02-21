SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When the cost of virtually everything has gone up, so has cost of travel. So how can you save money while still reaching your destination?

For the most part, costs related to travel have gone up by about ten to 15 percent since before the pandemic and that’s why it’s essential to be flexible.

It’s just a daytrip to Sturbridge for Barbara Samuels from Northampton but eventually she’s hoping to get out and see the world again, “Oh I’d go to Paris or I’d go to London, I mean I’m happy to go to Newark, you know?”

Barbara’s interest in far away destinations isn’t alone. AAA Northeast travel expert Anne Lischwe told 22News they’re seeing demand pick up for trips to Europe this summer and she said with that demand comes an increase in price.

“There are still some parts of the industry that are struggling for staffing and for other things. So I think the supply hasn’t quite balanced out with the demand,” said Lischwe.

Lischwe said the best thing you can do to save money on your trip is to book it sooner rather than later but also be aware of the variables that could make some parts of your trip more expensive. AAA says when it comes to travel said you could probably save money driving instead of flying in some cases.

“It really depends on where you’re going, that is the biggest variable. Being flexible with your dates definitely helps but being flexible with how you travel makes a difference too. So look into different options,” said Lischwe. She also said you should also invest in travel insurance and check the cancelation policies as you’re making your travel plans.