AAA warning drivers of misleading fuel gauge

(WWLP) – AAA is warning drivers that vehicles fuel-economy display, which tells you the number of miles you can go before running out of gas, might not be accurate.

That’s because the miles-to-empty gauge varies between vehicles, but it’s also based upon driving habits such as speed, acceleration, and driving distance. AAA says because gas is at or above $3 a gallon in most places, people are trying to stretch their tanks before re-filling, but it’s leaving many people stranded on the sides of roads.

Mark Schieldrop, public affairs specialist at AAA Northeast told 22News, “They try to stretch out their tanks before filling up because let’s face it nobody likes to spend the money and put the gas in our tank and unfortunately some folks are trying to make ends meet and they are in a position where they can’t just fill their tank at will.”

AAA also recommends filling your tank before the gas light comes on, around a quarter of a tank. If you wait until it’s empty you risk running out of gas or damaging your car.