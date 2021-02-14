Above average snowfall in February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter has ramped up now that February is halfway through, with snowfall amounts above average.

The month started out strong with winter storms in western Massachusetts. And although Valentine’s day weekend was quiet, a winter weather advisory is already in effect for Monday and Tuesday. The weather doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

During the month of February, the average is six and a half inches of snow in the Chicopee and Springfield area. But so far in 2021, that average had already doubled with 15 inches of snow.

In western Massachusetts, snow can fall as late as April and May.