Police in Boston were called to a crash involving a pedestrian, a school bus, and multiple other vehicles in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Boston police said the call came in around 8:17 a.m. for a crash on Gordon Avenue. A pedestrian and multiple vehicles were reportedly struck.

Video shows a school bus that appears to have collided with another vehicle, and a black SUV partially on top of the roof of a car.

A source told our sister station, NBC Boston, that the bus had an acceleration malfunction. The driver turned off the engine, but the bus still hit other vehicles.

The woman who was hit is expected to be okay.