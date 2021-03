(Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Springfield are working to clear an accident on Interstate 91.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, a motor vehicle accident on I-91 northbound near exit 6 occurred at around 11:45 a.m. Monday. Piemonte said the person from the vehicle had to be removed.

