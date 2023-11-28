SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deer crashes in Massachusetts reached an all time high last fall.

Mark Schieldrop with AAA says last year Massachusetts had more deer crashes than ever, “A deer collision can be pretty catastrophic and its one of those things you see this time a year.”

It’s deer mating season and this means a lot more deer are on the move which can lead to deadly car accidents. Schieldrop told 22News that most times drivers are going too fast which does not give them enough time to react if a deer is approaching or standing in the roadway.

“It’s definitely a big concern and its one of those things motorists just have to be on lookout for especially this time of year so we ask folks to be extra attentive especially in those afternoon hours,” said Shieldrop.

He says deer tend to travel around dusk or dawn and that is when these deer-related car accidents are likely to happen. Last year there were 1,806 deer crashes in Massachusetts between October and December, equivalent to one crash every 74 minutes.

Stephen Gonneville from Interstate Towing says they respond to deer collisions very often, “In the past, I have seen deer go through windshields of cars. They cause heavy front end damage, they do not move as easily as people think they will move. They will cause substantial damage to your vehicle and 9 out of 10 times you will have to be towed.“

Deer collisions are not just an issue in Massachusetts, recently the Connecticut Department of Transportation issued a warning advising drivers to be cautious on the roads after a woman died from a car accident involving a deer.

To prevent these accidents, AAA recommends that drivers pay close attention to the roads, slow down especially during peak deer hours, use extra caution in deer crossing zones. And if you’re driving at night, use high beam lights if there is no oncoming traffic.