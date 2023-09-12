SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Civil Rights activist groups are airing concerns over transparency regarding the state’s POST Commission database on police misconduct, with the first update now issued on September 1st.

The group Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCU) is accusing the state of a botched rollout for it’s new database of police misconduct issued by the POST Commission. The group is arguing the database uses vague and inconsistent language that derails the purpose of the catalogue. They also are calling attention to a few specific cases that were seemingly omitted from the database, including one case of profiling and unnecessary force out of Arlington and what they call an incomplete summary of misconduct by Springfield Police Officer Greg Bigda.

The LCU’s concerns come in addition to contrasting worry from police departments. The Springfield Police Department said they think too much information is being released and that some if it should not have been included at all. Across the state, 49 entries have already been challenged and removed. The Commission plans to update the database on the first of every month.

That update added a new category that describes the status of investigations into reported misconduct, with possible descriptions as “sustained,” “not sustained,” “unfounded,” or “exonerated.”

The next update is expected October 1st and the POST Commission has a scheduled meeting on September 14th.