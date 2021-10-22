Adaptive Music Program receives funding that helps more than 500 students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Music School of Springfield received funding for its Adaptive Music Program.

Senator Eric Lesser was joined with Representative Bud Williams, Eileen McCaffery, Executive Director of the Community Music School of Springfield (CMS), Jessica Corwin, Manager of the Adaptive Music Program, Joel Vengco, President of the CMS Board of Directors, and Mary Kay Brown, Director of Partnerships for John J. Duggan Academy, and members of the Community Music School Board.

The funding of $50,000 will go towards the Adaptive Music Program that works with special needs students in the classroom to teach classes available to all learners that integrates music and arts into teaching. The program serves more than 500 children in 14 schools, 12 in Springfield, one in Easthampton, and one in Holyoke.

“1 in 5 of our public school students in Springfield are currently receiving additional support through an Individualized Education Program (IEP). With this population of students, music teachers often have not received training and on the flip side, special education teachers have not received the training to teach music to their students,” said Senator Lesser. “Through the pandemic, the Adaptive Music Program has adjusted to remote and now is back doing in-person instruction. This funding will help expand programming and replicate this pilot model to expand to all of the schools in Springfield and branch out into the region and beyond.”

“Community Music School is deeply grateful to Senator Lesser, Rep Bud Williams, the other members of the state legislature, for their support of the Adaptive Music Program and focusing resources in support of special education in our community. This year CMSS’s Adaptive Music Program has expanded to serve over special ed 500 students in fourteen schools in Springfield, Holyoke, and Easthampton. This funding will have an enormous impact with expanded programming and increased support for AMP teaching artists who work alongside music teachers in the classroom to engage special education students in music making, movement, and creativity,” remarked Eileen McCaffery, Executive Director of the Community Music School.