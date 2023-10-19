SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning for a public hearing with the POST Commission.

Bigda was previously accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer. In December 2021, he was found not guilty on all charges.

Bidga has been on paid leave for the past five years. In June, Bidga sued the City of Springfield saying they took unfair steps to force him to resign. Springfield has countersued. Earlier this month, Bidga was arrested for an OUI.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. in Boston on Mass.gov.