METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm will be hosting an adoptathon for companion horses beginning on Sunday.

Beginning on Sunday, companion horses in Methuen will be free to adopt, which is a savings of $250 that can be used for the care of the horse, according to the MSPCA. The adoptathon runs until September 2nd and is the fourth fee-waived event hel for horses, but the first one in over five years.

“We have some really amazing horses in our care who are no longer suited for riding,” explained Rachel Navarro, equine and farm animal assistant manager at Nevins Farm. “But while their riding careers may be over, they’ll be wonderful friends for other horses, farm animals, and humans.”

Nevins Farm will have four companion horses that are available for adoption for this event. Anyone that is interested in adopting can stop by the farm during open hours, which are Tuesday through Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., to talk to a staff member.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

“Many of these horses served previous owners well as lesson ponies and leisure or show horses. Some were even racehorses,” Navarro elaborated. “But now they’re starting a new chapter of their lives, and we need adopters for them to enjoy their golden years with.”

“Each of these horses has quite the personality,” Navarro said. “Pepper is so calm, she was a staple in our summer camp programming. Levi is a gentle giant. Rock is a little pony who’s small and sweet.”

This adoptathon is being held jointly with the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA), whose mission is to save the lives of companion animals through rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption, as well as to promote learning, eliminate animal cruelty and be a leader in advancing the highest standards of animal welfare, according to their website.