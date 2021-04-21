Affordable food programs in western Massachusetts awarded funds

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two organizations working to addresses food access and expand economic opportunities will receive grant funding through the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ (MDAR) Food Ventures Program.

“Just Roots” in Greenfield will receive $98,950 and “Wellspring Harvest” in Springfield has been allotted $35,000. The grants will support efforts to increase access to healthy, affordable food options and improve economic opportunities for low to moderate income communities, as well as implement the goals of the Massachusetts Local Food Action Plan.

The Massachusetts Food Venture Program (MFVP) provides support to food ventures, sited primarily in or near communities of low or moderate income, including Gateway Cities and rural communities. With expanded investment, completed projects will improve access to Massachusetts grown, harvested or caught food products through the development of collaborations with local agricultural enterprises and private/public entities.

To address food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more resilient local food system, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded $35 million to food banks, nonprofits, schools and food producers as part of the new Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program.