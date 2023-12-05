CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The housing market continues to be challenging for buyers, sellers, and even flippers, but there are assistance programs out there to help people get into homes.

The latest numbers from the Pioneer Valley Realtors Association show sales, and inventory, continuing to drop, while prices, and interest rates, just keep climbing.

In October, sales in the valley as a whole were down almost 23 percent from October 2022. Prices, meanwhile, are up six percent to a median sale price of $335,000. Last year, there were 902 homes listed for sale in October, this year, just 608. All of that means it’s tough to buy.

On the other end, interest rates remain high, creating hesitance to sell. 22News spoke with a local home buying and renovation business about the state of the market.

“The high-interest rates, the high property values, it’s becoming difficult for low-income people. and we’re having that same challenge where we can’t afford to buy the houses. Unrenovated houses are selling for the same prices as renovated houses,” said Ethan Lafreniere of ReVampit Pros. They’ve been flipping houses in western Massachusetts for 16 years, now facing pretty much-unprecedented challenges to their business model.

But, they’ve found a bit of a solution, a partnership with the city is allowing them to continue top-quality renovations, and get low-income families into those homes once they are done.