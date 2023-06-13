CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The real estate market remains tight, and that`s bad news for middle-class and working-class home buyers.

A new study revealed that only about a quarter of homes on the market are affordable for the average American household and that is already coupled with high interest rates. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, the national housing market is currently short more than 300,000 homes in the affordability range.

Here in Western Massachusetts, realtors like David Murphy aren’t seeing many houses going up for sale at all, “We definitely have low inventory at this point in time and I think it’s cause a lot of sellers they’re sitting there 2 and 3 quarters or 3 percent interest rates on their mortgages and they don’t wanna give that up, and they don’t wanna go from 3 to 6.5, so a lot of people are staying put, who otherwise might have tried to upsize and get a bigger house so there’s nothing really for people to buy.”

Just five years ago, nearly half of the listings on the market were affordable for the average American household. Now, middle-income buyers can only afford 23 percent of homes on the market. Even though inflation and higher interest rates typically mean lower home costs, the low inventory here is keeping the prices high.

Murphy adding, “Parts of the country, you know parts of the west and southwest have seen some of the values going down because of the increasing interest rate. The Northeast hasn’t really been that way, because of the lack of inventory there’s still competition for what’s there. Things are still selling in a relatively short period of time.”

Murphy says that if you are to buy now, save up for a bigger down-payment so you don’t get hurt by interest rates and stay up tp date on the real estate market, even if you plan to buy or sell at a later time.