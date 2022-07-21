SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded grant funding to build affordable housing units at the former YMCA building in downtown Springfield.

A total of more than $31 million in direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers to support the development and preservation of 11 housing facilities in Massachusetts, including 237 permanent housing units and 200 shelter beds for families and individuals.

New construction on 275 Chestnut St in Springfield, the former YMCA, will include 29 single room occupancy units for chronically homeless and extremely low-income individuals. The project is sponsored by the nonprofit Home City Development, Inc. who will offer extensive support services to the new residents.

Supportive services are available to veterans, older adults, persons with disabilities, individuals and families who have experienced homelessness, as well as unaccompanied youth. Specialized services may include child care, mental health services, job training, case management, and other services for vulnerable populations.

The Department of Housing and Community Development will distribute vouchers with low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds and the City of Springfield also will support the project with funds of its own.

“Building and preserving supportive housing is a critical part of ensuring a healthy housing market that meets the diverse needs of our Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are pleased to direct state and federal funds to bolster the pipeline of housing projects and provide stable housing options for all households.”

“These awards will provide vital housing resources in cities and towns across our state, and we are proud to support the creation of new shelter and permanent housing units this year,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Here in Worcester, the redevelopment of the Aurora Apartments will ensure this building remains a vibrant part of our downtown and offers a unique resource to individuals struggling with housing stability. We are grateful to our partners across the Commonwealth for dedicating their expertise to our most vulnerable populations.”

“In the midst of Massachusetts’ ongoing housing crisis, it is critical that we build and preserve permanent supportive housing that meets the needs of our most vulnerable residents,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Housing has been a key area of focus for the Baker-Polito Administration since day one, and we are continuing that commitment now by directing $31 million to support 11 housing projects from Springfield to Boston.”



“We have a housing shortage affecting every corner of our Commonwealth, but we also have an incredible opportunity to leverage growing momentum for housing production and immense new state and federal resources,” said Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox. “The Department of Housing and Community Development is committed to helping cities and towns plan for housing by providing technical assistance and funding to help projects move from an idea to new homes.”

Additional recipients in Massachusetts include: