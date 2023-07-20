AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)– A new affordable housing project in Agawam has received financing from MassHousing.

Wayfinders, a non-profit housing agency, has been awarded $5.2 million for the development of the Rosewood Way Townhomes in the Feeding Hills area. The project will create 62- 1,2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes in 10 townhome-style buildings and an additional community building.

“MassHousing is excited to partner with Way Finders to create 62 new apartment homes on a vacant space in Agawam that will offer its residents quality housing affordability and economic opportunity,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay.

“Affordable housing is critically needed throughout Massachusetts,” said Keith Fairey, President and CEO of Way Finders. “Rosewood Way will provide greater housing choice and opportunity for families in Agawam and our region.”

The project is expected to be completed in August 2024.

Federal Section 8 subsidy and Massachusetts rental vouchers will be accepted for some of the units while others will be based on area median income (AMI).

Funding for the project is coming from multiple sources. MassHousing is providing Way Finders with a $3.7 million permanent loan, $1 million from the Agency’s Workforce Housing Initiative and $500,000 in Capital Magnet Fund financing, $17 million from the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), $3.4 million in direct support from EOHLC, $1 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and $749,000 from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

TD Bank is providing construction financing and the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation (MHIC) is the tax credit syndicator and investor.