SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is seeking proposals to redevelop the former Brightwood Elementary location into affordable housing for seniors.

The elementary school moved in 2021 to a new site. The old property located at 471 Plainfield Street was built in 1898 with approximately 54,198 square feet with a basement and two floors.

The City is accepting Request for Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the brick building in hopes to develop a multi-family affordable housing project that meets the community’s need for affordable housing for seniors. The assessed value of the property is $7,003,500.

A site tour for interested purchasers is scheduled for:

June 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “CDO Tim Sheehan and I are committed to seeking RFP’s for this property at 471 Plainfield Street that is conducive and appropriate for our Brightwood neighborhood. This property is key for the continued revitalization of the neighborhood and we are excited to see its potential to continue to enhance the aesthetics and amenities for our business community and residents, especially our seniors.”

Proposals are due on August 31st, for additional information visit Springfield-Ma.gov.