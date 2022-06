Photo sent to 22News from Gina

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer contacted the news station to help get the word out about her missing bird.

Gina told 22News her missing African grey parrot is missing in the area of Sixteen Acres since Monday at around 6 p.m. If you have seen this type of bird, contact Gina at bbygirl877@gmail.com.

“I’m so devastated I just need help to bring her home. I miss her so much, the house isn’t the same.” Gina

