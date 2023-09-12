SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with our team coverage from across Springfield, breaking down what’s at stake in each race, and how residents are bringing out the vote.

Supporters came out to Mayor Domenic Sarno’s campaign headquarters, following the preliminary election. Mayor Sarno did come out ahead of the other four candidates in this preliminary election and will tackle the most as we head toward the general election.

Sarno is the city’s longest-serving Mayor and was first elected in 2007. He points to rebuilding the city after the 2011 tornado, increasing the high school graduation rates in the public schools, and making Springfield the first city to initiate body cameras for police as some of his major accomplishments.

And 22News spoke with another mayoral candidate, Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst. Hurst has been saying his whole campaign that, quote ” the time has come for new leadership in Springfield.’

Hurst has been serving the city of Springfield on the city council, first elected to the Council in 2013, and is currently serving his 4th term. He has been running a platform to address gun violence in the city of Springfield, reducing taxes, eliminating the trash fee, as well as investing in city youth. 22News spoke with Hurst about about how he will connect with voters.

“My hope is to convince them to support the alternative. Clearly, they felt they wanted to support change, they needed change, and that’s why they supported a candidate, my hope is they will in turn believe in our vision and we can move the city of Springfield forward together, said Hurst.”

Hurst has secured his spot in the mayoral race.

Jesse Lederman held his election party at the Eagles Club Tuesday night. At Lederman’s Election party, people were there eating and there was some music playing in the background while everyone waited for all the votes to come in.

As of this time, Lederman who was also city council president has 1,344 votes which is 9.02 percent, according to the city’s vote summary. And since candidates can’t be on the ballot twice, running for mayor and being on the city council, there will be some open positions on the council. Once Lederman’s term ends at the end of the year, a new council will be elected. And prioritizes the quality of life for all residents.

“This is not the result that we were hoping for here at team Jesse but I am very proud of the campaign that we ran throughout this year, certainly ran a campaign focused on bringing forward solutions to the challenges that our city faces,” said Lederman.

Lederman says he still hopes to see some changes throughout the city.

Ramos and his team had set up at Solmar as they awaited the final vote count this Tuesday evening. State Representative Orlando Ramos, a former city councilor, announced his mayoral run back in February.

He has represented the 9th Hampden District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 2021. Ramos was joined by a number of supporters here Tuesday night, all expressing the same hope for a crackdown on crime and increased economic development, no matter who took the seat on November 7th. Ramos had focused much of his campaign on addressing public safety issues, caring for seniors, and improving the overall quality of life.

Ramos will not be participating in the election come November.

As part of the preliminary election for Springfield mayor, Dr. David Ciampi addressed voters as well this Tuesday evening.

Ciampi was one of five candidates seeking to be elected Springfield’s mayor for the next four years. Ciampi and his supporters held signs Tuesday night, greeting voters Outside Rebecca M. Johnson School.

As part of his campaign, Ciampi called for a carnival, which would generate money for the city and increase visibility for small businesses. Additionally, he explained to us his desire to leverage his expertise as a psychotherapist to reduce crime and create a positive social change in the city.

“The root cause is real poverty and behavioral health challenges and if we can tackle those two issues poverty and mental health then we have a good fighting chance of improving the quality of life here in the city,” said Ciampi.

Ciampi will also not be participating in the election come November.

