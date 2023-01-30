SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were 25 families forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night.

The fire took place in the area of 2413 Main Street and Osgood Street of the four-story building. The building was home to many families and beloved local businesses in the heart of Springfield. Now the community is working to make sure that they bounce back from this devastating loss.

22News spoke with State Representative Carlos Gonzalez who says an intake center is being developed by the New North Citizens’ Council and Maria Perez is establishing who lived in the building that needs resources. Gonzalez emphasized how fires reflect the shortage of housing in Springfield stating that many of these apartments housed two or three families each.

The families impacted are being temporarily placed in hotels nearby until they can provide other housing options.

“It is it’s devastating to the community however, we will come together as a community and provide all the resources necessary and hopefully give them a newly renovated building or some other place that they can relocate,” Carlos Gonzalez Massachusetts State Representative 10th Hampden District.

Gonzalez says that the New North Citizens’ Council, the City of Springfield, and the Red Cross are working with Springfield Gardens to help provide services and housing for the tenants.