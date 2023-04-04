SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Andrea Campbell will be in Springfield Tuesday testifying before the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

Campbell is expected to outline her requests for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the Attorney General’s office, including funding for four new units within the office, Reproductive Justice Unit, Elder Justice Unit, Gun Violence Prevention Unit and Police Accountability Unit. She will be testifying at Springfield Technical Community College at 11 a.m.

The hearing will also be live-streamed here: https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/4469.

The hearing will be chaired by Representative Bud L. Williams (11th Hampden District) and Senator Adam Gomez (Hampden District). The agencies that will be testifying are as follows:

Attorney General, Judiciary, Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Sheriffs, District Attorneys, Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Ethics, Committee for Public Counsel Services, Mass. Legal Assistance Corporation, Mass. Commission Against Discrimination, Victim and Witness Assistance, Disabled Persons Protection Commission and Office of Campaign Finance.