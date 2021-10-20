Agawam artist showcases passion for oil paint

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Every month the Agawam Community Artists and Artisans spotlights one of its members.

This month they are spotlighting Richard Nowak, an associate member of the Oil Painters of America and The American Impressionist Society, Tobacco Valley Artists Association, the Holyoke Art League, and the Springfield Art League.

Blandford Barn Sunset

Late Summer View of Westfield

Rockport Boats

Nowak has been working on his craft for over 25 years he says and has a deep love and appreciation for oil paint. “I have been painting in oil on canvas and board for over twenty-five years in a realist style with an impressionist flair! I love to paint “plein air” mostly landscapes, marine scenes, gardens and still life. I paint in oil, acrylic, and watercolor and find that each medium has its benefits.”

When Nowak paints he enjoys showing a variety of textures, colors, contrasts and details with his medium, and believes that art is cathartic and should be a place that elevates the spiritual and brings joy and comfort to the viewer and I paint with that in mind.

“I regularly paint outdoors or en plein air painting especially in oil and in the summer, I am regularly painting in local garden parks. I also instruct and conduct plein air painting workshops in conjunction with Westfield Creative Arts in the Spring and in the Fall in Westfield. Please contact Westfield Creative Arts if you enjoy participating in the plein air workshop,” said Nowak.

Nowak is a certified as an Grumbacher Acrylic Painting Instructor and teaches acrylic painting at Westfield Creative Arts in downtown Westfield.