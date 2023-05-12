AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – From Agawam to Asia, a local athlete has officially joined the USA Nationals team for rowing, and is gearing up to compete at the Summer FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China this summer.

Agawam native, and University of Rhode Island Senior, Andrew Snow will be one of 300 athletes representing Team USA at the World University Games (WUG) in Chengdu, China this August, competing against teams all over the world for a shot at a world title.

Photo courtesy of Andrew Snow

Photo courtesy of Andrew Snow

Photo courtesy of Andrew Snow

Snow has been competing in sports his whole life, but says he was never the best. However, by playing various different sports as a kid, to eventually becoming swim team captain his junior and senior year of high school, Snow has always had an itch for competition. Following high school, Andrew knew he needed change, so he decided to check out the URI Crew Team. “I showed up to practice the first day and did the hardest workout of my life and never looked back,” Snow says.

The URI Crew Team has already made an impact in the water in recent years, sweeping the Men’s 4’s at the New England Rowing Championship in 2022, and then taking home the small boat trophy at the American Collegiate Rowing Association National Championship. Snow is one of three from URI to represent Team USA in Rowing this summer, joining teammates Billy Bourke and Luke Briglin.

Snow is currently studying communications at URI, and has aspirations of working in broadcast media and getting in front of the camera following college. He also has goals of completing an Iron Man before the age of 25, and becoming a pilot some day.

Andrew is excited to not only represent URI and Agawam this summer, but represent western Massachusetts as a whole. He cites many notable memories growing up in the region, “Growing up in Mass., I’ve spent summers on Egusta Farm, going to Camp Howe, camping, and biking.”

He adds that making a change starts with you, offering some motivation for younger athletes, “Don’t be complacent, every single day holds an opportunity for success and only you can be the one to make it happen,” Snow says. “At the end of the day you are the only person that can get you to your goals. Run when you need to run, walk when you need to walk, and sleep when you need to sleep.”

Andrew has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to support this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and is asking for the support to make his dream come true. “This opportunity to encounter new cultures as I compete against teams from Europe, Australia, and Asia, is unlike any other,” Snow says. “The lessons from a grounding trip like this will be cherished as I return to URI Crew in the fall.”