AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Water Department is notifying residents of high levels of haloacetic acids (HAA5) in drinking water samples taken through March.

Samples taken from three locations between April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 have exceeded the level for HAA5 standard or maximum contaminate level of 60 parts per billion (ppb) which is established by the MassDEP.

36 Main Street = 81

1057 N. Westfield Street = 81

1200 Springfield Street = 82

HAA5 levels in drinking water have exceeded in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

In addition, the total amount of trihalomethanes (TTHM) has exceeded the standard or maximum contaminate level of 80 parts per billion (ppb) at 1615 Suffield Street with 89.

HAA5 & TTHM are disinfection byproducts that form when dissolved natural organic matter present in water interacts with chlorine, which is used to disinfect the water from pathogens, according to a statement sent to 22News from the Agawam Water Department.

Some people who drink water containing an exceeded amount of HAA5 over many years (decades or lifetime) may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Some people who drink water containing an exceeded amount of TTHM over many years may experience liver, kidneys, or central nervous system problems, as well as an increased risk of getting cancer.

This is not an emergency and residents do not need to boil or filter their water. The Agawam Water Department said they’re working with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission designing treatment plant upgrades that cost approximately $168 million to reduce the disinfection byproducts.