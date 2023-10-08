AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department invites the public to their annual open house.

The event will include a firefighter chili cook-off, simulated fire response, fire apparatus tour, and fire safety education information.

The open house is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 8 at the station headquarters located at 800 Main Street.