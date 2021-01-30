Agawam has a COVID-19 vaccine registration hotline for elderly residents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam will be receiving vaccines for seniors 75 years and older however due to the challenges of online registration for the elderly there is now a COVID-19 registration vaccine hotline for those who wish to receive the vaccine according to Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.

Massachusetts is entering the Phase II of the COVID-19 vaccination plan and the vaccines that are being provided to Agawam will be reserved for residents who are 75 years or older.

Agawam has established a central registration phone line for residents only.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday and it may be necessary to leave a name and number to receive a callback.

To call the Agawam COVID-19 Registration Hotline dial: 413-726-2840.