AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department is looking for residents to help volunteer as “Call Firefighters” during severe emergencies.

Call Firefighters are needed to help provide assistance during high call volume or severe emergency situations. No experience is needed for those interested however you must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and live in Agawam or Feeding Hills.

“Our Call Firefighters play an important role in keeping our community safe,” said Fire Chief Alan Sirois.

For more information or to fill out an application visit agawam.ma.us/callfire. Call Firefighters train monthly in basic firefighting skills and a wide array of training at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.