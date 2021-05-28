Agawam man dead after motorcycle accident in Leverett

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office released the identity of the Agawam man who died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Craig M. Vosburgh of Agawam died Wednesday after police were called to a crash on Cave Hill Road in Leverett around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcycle crashed roughly 20 feet away from the road. Leverett police performed CPR until the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section and the State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.