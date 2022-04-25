AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spoke to a man from Agawam who put himself in harms way to help defend the people of Ukraine against the Russian invaders.

22News met with 30-year-old Michael St. John at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow.

He explained why he and other Americans joined the Ukraine Foreign Legion fighting alongside Ukrainian forces and what motivated him to put his life on hold.

“We understand that sometimes wars happen but we don’t agree with the atrocities that are taking place over there. We don’t agree with the genocide, we don’t agree with the needless killings and the bombing of hospitals churches and schools.” Michael St. John

After spending a month in Ukraine as a member of the Foreign Legion, Michael St. John now works to collect donations and medical supplies through the Ludlow church. If you would like to donate to the church, a wish list has been created on Amazon or contact Michael at 413-221-5019, mstjohn1991@gmail.com.