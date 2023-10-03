AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A monumental moment for the mayor of Agawam this Tuesday evening, with a dedication ceremony at the elementary school that now bears his name.

A large show of support for William for this special moment at the now William P. Sapelli Elementary School. The building was renamed at the start of this year and was formerly the Robinson Park Elementary School. Mayor Bill Sapelli spoke with 22News about the honor, as he was joined by loved ones and supporters in the community.

“It’s amazing the outpouring of support and what an honor to have a school named after you, as an educator, it’s one of the highest honors you could get, so I’m very humbled,” said Sapelli.

The outgoing mayor of Agawam is also a former school superintendent and principal.

