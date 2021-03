A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. The U.S. gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor William Sapelli is showing support for sports betting in local businesses.

His proposed resolution was heard by the city council Monday night.

Saying restaurants and bars have been decimated by the pandemic and allowing sports betting will provide economic relief.

State lawmakers have yet to legalize sports betting. But a number of bills have been proposed.