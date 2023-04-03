NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy Office of Community Outreach shared an update on the mission of an Agawam native.

Airman Alyse Theroux graduated from Agawam High School in 2019 and joined her sister in the Navy three years ago. She serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (fuel) at the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. Known as the “Fleet Angels”, the helicopter squadron of the U.S. Navy is based at Naval Station Norfolk operating the Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk.

“I joined because my sister was in the Navy,” said Theroux. “She joined a year before me. I was going to go into the Army, but she inspired me to join the Navy instead so we could serve together.”

My hometown taught me perseverance because there is a lot of adversity you have to overcome there,” said Theroux. “This is important in the Navy because there are challenges every day here but you just have to keep going even when it’s hard.”

“I would like to thank my sister, Aimee Theroux, and my mom, Barbara Nutbrown,” added Theroux. “My sister taught me a lot of things about the Navy and is someone I can relate to with our mutual service. I also want to thank my mom for cheering me on every step of the way and just being there for me whenever I need her.”

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the Navy. In 1973, 50 years ago, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Florida. They are known as “The First Six,” who earned their “Wings of Gold.”