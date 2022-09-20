BOSTON (WWLP) – A pit bull that was surrendered in Agawam is in need of a forever home after its owner was charged with animal cruelty.

Sophie came to the MSPCA four months ago suffering from neglect, abuse, and behavioral issues. According to the MSPCA-Angell, on May 4th Agawam Police and Animal Control were called to a condominium after complaints from neighbors were received from the management office stating they could hear a dog being hit, and crying in pain. The dog’s owner, Carl Moglika Jr., surrendered Sophie that day.

She has made it to a healthy weight and is learning typical dog behavior however, she has been in the adoption center four times longer than an average dog. The MSPCA is looking for a person to take Sophie to her forever home.

“We need a hero,” said Morgan Katz, MSPCA-Angell director of behavior services – adoption centers. “Sophie is an incredibly sweet dog. We’re constantly amazed at the enthusiasm with which she approaches each new adventure, and we have no doubt she’ll meet her new adopters in the same way. Sophie deserves to have a happy life in a home with people who appreciate how special she is.”

If you are interested in adopting her, visit mspca.org/Sophie. The MSPCA is looking for a “hero”, a very special adopter, in an adult-only home with no other pets and can be committed to working with a behavior professional to provide the support Sophie needs.

Sophie loves to be around people, enjoys afternoon naps, and making new dog friends.