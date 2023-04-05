BOSTON (WWLP) – A settlement agreement has been filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, NOAA Fisheries, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, The Nature Conservancy, and FirstLight Power for the Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage and Turners Falls Projects.

The agreement comes after discussions began in 2012 in an effort to conserve habitat and address the needs of fish and wildlife in the Connecticut River, making the concessions part of the relicensing process for the power company.

“This agreement represents a major step forward in restoring sustainable migratory fish populations and recreational fishing in the Connecticut River,” said Rick Jacobson, Assistant Regional Director for the Service’s Fish and Aquatic Conservation Program. “Thanks to the work of many partners, we were able to come together on an agreement that will help conserve some of our most iconic and imperiled species.”

“FirstLight is proud to support this foundational settlement Agreement, the product of nearly a decade of collaboration and study to establish science-based measures to improve fish passage, aquatic habitat, and overall river health while enhancing whitewater recreation access and maintaining our ability to provide clean power to the region,” said Justin Trudell, Chief Operating Officer of FirstLight Power. “We are grateful for the advocacy, expertise, and true dedication shown by our partners in this process and look forward to implementing these commitments and delivering on our collective vision of a thriving Connecticut River.”

Expected benefits include: