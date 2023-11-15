ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – After three days of schools being closed, an agreement has been reached to end the teacher strike in Andover.

Andover Public Schools said the agreement boosts teachers’ salaries by 15 and a half percent over the next four years. It also guarantees eight weeks of fully paid parental leave with the option to use four more weeks of accrued sick time.

Elementary school teachers will also receive increased planning time and extended recess for students. The deal came a day after a judge imposed escalating fines for each day the strike continued.

The union was fined $50,000 on Monday and was due to owe another $60,000 on Tuesday.

Around 100 teachers rallied at the Massachusetts State House on Tuesday, meeting with local representatives to try to garner more support for their cause. The Massachusetts Teachers Association joined local union members.