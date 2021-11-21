AIC, Boys & Girls Club provide Thanksgiving dinner to local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The public had the chance to get a Thanksgiving meal and their flu vaccine thanks to American International College in Springfield Sunday.

AIC partnered with the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street to assist with the club’s annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. Dinner was served by volunteers from AIC and many Mason Square neighborhood families took advantage of the holiday meal.

“Absolutely, we have a lot of young folks from the Boys & Girls Club, members of the Jack and Jill…. they have set up service and fellowship,” said Keshawn Dodds, Executive Director of the family center.

Families also had the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine.