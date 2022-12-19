SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Education Recognition Program (ERP) has recognized American International College’s (AIC) Graduate Strength and Conditioning Program for health and fitness training.

The program trains and prepares students for the National Strength and Conditioning Association Certified Personal Trainers (NSCA-CPT) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists® (CSCS) certifications. Students can go on to become health and fitness professionals with the skills to create individualized exercise and nutrition programs, guide clients in personal health and fitness goals, and respond appropriately in emergency situations.

“This accomplishment exemplifies all the hard work and dedication our faculty provides to students to set them apart from other students entering the field as young professionals,” says AIC Division of Exercise Science Director Susan Lachowski, PhD, CSCS. She adds, “This recognition also enhances our visibility and credibility within the field on a national level.”

The college’s Division of Exercise Science says the program has been approved for continued recognition through September 20, 2025.