AIC Homecoming Weekend begins with ice hockey against UMass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homecoming weekend at American International College (AIC) begins Friday with the AIC Division I Men’s Ice Hockey game.
The football game is being held on Saturday against New Haven at 12 p.m., the tailgating lot opens at 8 a.m. Additional games include women’s lacrosse alumni, flag football, softball alumni, baseball alumni, men’s lacrosse alumni, and men’s rugby. An open house will also be held for students considering undergraduate admission to the College on Saturday.
American International College Homecoming Events
Friday:
- 5PM: Ice Hockey pregame is being held at White Lion Brewing Company on Main Street. Those who are attending are required to be fully vaccinated.
- 7PM: AIC Yellow Jackets vs UMass Amherst Minutemen Ice Hockey game is located at the MassMutual Center on Main Street.
- 7PM: The Women’s Lacrosse Alumni Game will be played at Ronald J. Abdow Field
Saturday:
- 8 a.m. – 5:30 pm: Tailgating on Cortland Street for $20 cash only on a first-come, first-served basis starting.
- 9AM: Football Alumni Flag Football Game will be played at Ronald J. Abdow Field
- 9AM: Softball Alumni Game and Brunch will be played at Judy Groff Field
- 9AM: Baseball Alumni Game will be played at Richard F. Bedard Field
- 10AM: Men’s Basketball Locker Room Dedication and Brunch will be held at Henry A. Butova Gymnasium (invite only)
- 11AM: Alumni Hospitality Tent and End Zone located at Ronald J. Abdow Field End Zone
- 12PM: Football Game vs New Haven located at Ronald J. Abdow Field
- 1:45PM: (halftime) | Honoring the ’75 Football Team located at Ronald J. Abdow Field
- 5PM: Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Gathering at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille 482 Springfield Street, Chicopee, MA
Those who are attending are required to be fully vaccinated.
- 7PM: Men’s Rugby Game vs Fordham located at Ronald J. Abdow Field
Sunday:
- 10:30AM: Aaron McNab ’11, MS ’13, Memorial Scholarship Brunch located at The Stinger Pub Dining Commons, Lower Level (registration required)
- 12PM: Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Game located at Ronald J. Abdow Field
According to the City of Springfield, masks are required to be worn indoors, and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained regardless of vaccination status.