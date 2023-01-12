SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Administrators from American International College (AIC) met with U.S. Representative Richard Neal this week in Washington, D.C.

AIC President Hubert Benitez and Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement Joe Long met with Neal and AIC Board of Trustees member Tim Reagan to tell them about AIC Reimagined, the College’s five-year strategic plan.

They also discussed the college’s latest initiatives to support the workforce development needs of Springfield and surrounding communities.

Congressman Neal is also an AIC graduate, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science in 1972.