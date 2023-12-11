SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AIC’s Men’s Baseball team is taking part in the “Home Run for the Hungry” canned food drive.

The food collection started earlier this December, to help those who are struggling with food insecurity. This Monday night, nearly 40 student-athletes delivered hundreds of pounds of food to Square One in Springfield, and Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.

“There’s nothing better than our team giving back to the community. It’s really important that they eat during the holiday season because the holiday season is known for being cheerful and joyful and we want everyone to be happy so hopefully that helps,” expressed Brady Cristoforo of the AIC baseball team and Fundraiser Coordinator.

​The team hopes to make a positive impact and spread kindness through their efforts, while also inspiring others to do the same.

