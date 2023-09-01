SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is new leadership at American International College.

Michael Dodge has been named executive vice president for academic affairs. He has been serving in this role on an interim basis since March 2022. Before joining AIC in 2018, Dodge worked for more than a decade at UMass Amherst where he also earned his doctorate in educational policy, leadership, and administration.

The start of the school year there comes as AIC is still working to repair their Health Sciences building after a lightning strike caused a fire there last month. AIC’s president was proud to share with 22News that all of the academic programs and faculty offices that were housed in that building have found a new interim so that there will be no disruption as a result.

The semester officially started on Monday with the annual ‘Welcome to the Hive’ student sendoff.