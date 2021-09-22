AIC nurses to honor 13 American soldiers killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nursing Students at American International College will host an event Wednesday night honoring the 13 American soldiers killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport.

Flags and roses will be placed to commemorate the soldiers. The Student Nurse Association’s co-presidents will present a biography of each fallen soldier.

The attacks are close to their hearts. One of the president’s boyfriends is a specialist deployed in Afghanistan with the Army. He was five miles away at the time of the bombing and is currently awaiting deployment to Iraq.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the campus Quadrangle.