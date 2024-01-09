SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The 6th annual International Conference of the Occupational Therapy Association of Morocco (OTAM) has recognized American International College’s (AIC) president for his efforts to expand international partnerships.

College president Hubert Benitez gave the keynote speech at the conference held in Kenitra, Morocco where he received the 2024 Leadership Excellence Award.

Benitez’s speech focused on the importance and effectiveness of international partnerships in higher education, and the role those collaborations play in bringing better understanding of different countries, their people and culture.

Benitez also finalized plans for partnerships with two Moroccan universities: Ibn Tofail University (UIT), and the International University of Casablanca (UIC). The college currently has partnerships with Universidad Andres Bello Santiago de Chile (UNAB), Universidad Catolica de El Salvador (UNICAES), St. Paul University in the Philippines (SPUP), and Badr University in Cairo (BUC)

“These agreements are intended to explore and establish programs that foster mobility for both undergraduate and graduate students,” said President Benitez. “The partnerships are also designed to create academic models that support advanced education opportunities, facilitate student exchange programs, encourage professional development and academic advancement for faculty and staff, and explore the possibilities of joint degrees and certifications.”

The OTAM conference hosted attendees from around the world. The organization was founded by AIC Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy Said Nafai, who also serves as the OTAM president.