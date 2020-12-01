AIC Winter Festival showcases student achievement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While one area college is holding classes remotely, it’s still finding a way to showcase student achievement.

American International College is holding a week of virtual events designed to highlight student work during the Winter Festival of Communication and the Arts.

Themed events are planned each day beginning Monday. The Winter Festival of the Arts began thirty years ago as a series of workshops and showcases. This year the focus is about celebrating students despite the challenges due to the pandemic.

“If people take a few minutes out of their day and tune in each evening at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate student academic work at AIC they are really celebrating students that really have a tough time right now. I don’t care if yore in kindergarten or graduate school, attending school is very difficult and we’re so proud of our students that they are overcoming the adversity.” Frank Borrelli, Associate Professor, Chair, and Director of Theater

The winter festival will run through December 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pass or Fail

How a school district leans into technology to fight language barriers amid pandemic

'Anti-racist coalition:' the movement to integrate public schools across the country

How a program helping kids deal with trauma has met the challenges of COVID-19

A Live Chat on Education Equity: Gun Violence Counseling

Nashville creates help centers to get struggling English Learners online for school

Organization giving families a needed Lyft during continued pandemic

School districts, local partners help feed thousands of kids despite school closures

School districts think outside the cafeteria to get students meals amid pandemic

Tracking incomplete grades moves students forward – with extra focus from educators

More Pass or Fail

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes