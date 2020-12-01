AIC Winter Festival showcases student achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While one area college is holding classes remotely, it’s still finding a way to showcase student achievement.

American International College is holding a week of virtual events designed to highlight student work during the Winter Festival of Communication and the Arts.

Themed events are planned each day beginning Monday. The Winter Festival of the Arts began thirty years ago as a series of workshops and showcases. This year the focus is about celebrating students despite the challenges due to the pandemic.

“If people take a few minutes out of their day and tune in each evening at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate student academic work at AIC they are really celebrating students that really have a tough time right now. I don’t care if yore in kindergarten or graduate school, attending school is very difficult and we’re so proud of our students that they are overcoming the adversity.” Frank Borrelli, Associate Professor, Chair, and Director of Theater

The winter festival will run through December 3.