AIC women’s volleyball team number one seed, dominating east regional tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a busy few days of volleyball matches at American International College. The school hosting the NCAA division II women’s volleyball, east regional tournament.

AIC was awarded the number one seed in the east region, after winning the northeast 10 conference during the regular season. And the teams has proved they deserve that title this weekend. Beating Southern Connecticut on Thursday and Holy Family on Friday.

We spoke with the AIC’s Director of Volleyball, Matthew Cribbin before the game began on what he expects the projected outcome to be and he told us, “A win. That’s number one. It’s going to be great match, both teams are very strong. It’s been a great honor to host the NCAA regional tournament. We’ve had some great matches here.”

Other teams that participated in this tournament but did not move on include New Haven, Bentley and Stonehill. The winner of this evening’s match will advance to the division two NCAA Quarterfinals.

That champshionship tournamnet will be played next week in Tampa.