CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Air Force Reserve Command’s senior leadership team visited Westover to meet with staff on the importance of maintaining readiness.

Lt. Gen John Healy, Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez, Command Chief, toured Westover for four days from September 6th through the 9th of various units, and facilities. The leaders joined mentoring sessions and met citizen airmen to learn more about their respective roles in the Westover mission. In addition, several airmen were recognized for outstanding performance.

“Hosting Lt. Gen. Healy – a distinguished Westover alumnus – and Command Chief Nunez was a perfect opportunity for our Citizen Airmen to speak directly with our senior leaders and hear firsthand the importance of attaining and maintaining readiness,” said Col. Greg Buchanan, 439 Airlift Wing commander. “It was also a chance for our visitors to learn how our airmen and civilian employees provide rapid global mobility.”

Lt. Gen John Healy was a former squadron and vice wing commander with the 439th Airlift Wing and was promoted to Air Force Reserve commander in 2022. During his visit to western Massachusetts, he met with the staff of Congressman Richard Neal and talked about the focus on the versatility and viability of the 439th Airlift Wing, as well as the continuing partnership between Westover and the surrounding communities.

During a training mission, Lt. Gen John Healy piloted for the first time a C-5M aircraft which included Buchanan and Col. Travis Board, 439 AW vice commander.

Healy also flew a local training mission with the 337th Airlift Squadron. The flight marked the first time Healy has piloted the M version of the C-5 Super Galaxy. The crew also included Col. Greg Buchanan and Col. Travis Board, vice commander.

Westover Air Reserve Base is home to eight assigned C-5M aircraft and nearly 2,400 members.