CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have issued an air quality alert for New England, including western Massachusetts.

The air quality alert is effective beginning at midnight Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Smoke is expected to impact air quality in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

Due to the wildfires in Canada, air quality forecasters are predicting elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution which can impact persons with respiratory diseases, the elderly and young children, or people with compromised health issues. Persons who are working or exercising outside should also take precautions.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site here or the EPA’s Air Quality Index.