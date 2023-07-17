CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An air quality alert issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection remains in effect Monday evening.

This alert prompted by the Canadian wildfire smoke which was visible throughout the region Monday.

This advisory for all four local counties will expire at 12 a.m. Air may become unhealthy for some sensitive groups, and those impacted more by poor air quality should reduce their time outdoors, and watch for symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath.