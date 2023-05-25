WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Three million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day weekend.

Air travel over the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 2.7 million more people will travel this weekend compared to last year.

Despite high ticket prices, the demand for flights is skyrocketing. The agency forecasts Friday, to be the busiest day of the long weekend, they are projecting to screen approximately 2.6 million passengers.

For those looking to save some time, there are programs like TSA Pre-Check and Clear that allow you to breeze through lines and security checkpoints. Travelers at Bradley told 22News it’s best to give yourself plenty of time if you are traveling this weekend.

Some travelers returned as early as Wednesday to avoid the hustle and bustle this weekend, Diana Webb of Connecticut told 22News, “We came up a couple of days ago and we weren’t too busy yet. We were very content about the Memorial Day travel that’s one of the reasons why we scheduled to leave today. Instead of tomorrow.”

AAA projects that 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. So whether you are traveling on a train, plane, or in the car be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.

For those traveling by car, the best time to leave is before 1 p.m. Thursday because if you’re planning on leaving between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, that’s really when you’re going to see the most traffic volumes. If you have to leave on Friday try to leave before noon. So the sooner the better to avoid that dreaded traffic congestion on the roads.