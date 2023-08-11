Windsor Locks, Conn. (WWLP) – As deadly wildfires cause more deconstruction to Maui, Hawaii, travel experts are discouraging travel to the island.

Government officials are urging those who plan trips to Hawaii to postpone them. If you were scheduled to fly out of Bradley International Airport to Hawaii by a connecting flight, you should contact your airline for travel options.

All airlines and hotels are working to eliminate any fees due to the ongoing situation. AAA Northeast travel expert, Chuck Nardozza told 22News the industry is issuing waivers to assist with any changes to your plans.

“We’re a source of information for all travelers and are actively assisting those with plans to visit Hawaii whether they were there currently or if they are scheduled there for the next couple of weeks,” said Nardozza.

He adds that he encourages everyone to reach out to their travel advisor to help navigate the waivers and/or travel insurance policy. Many of the waivers run through next week, and some airlines have waivers until August 31st.

