CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A long time local fisherman is receiving recognition for his dedication to the sport.

Albert Gagliarducci, or Al Gag to our viewers, has been elected to be inducted into the International Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Individuals are recognized for their dedication to promoting, educating, and sharing their passion for freshwater fishing.

Al’s love of fishing started as a child. As he learned more about the sport, he began developing and making his own lures as a home business, starting with the shad dart in 1978.

He later took his experience and knowledge of angling to the airwaves, hosting a show on 22News called “Gone Fishing,” for many years, beginning in the early 1990’s.

Over the years, Al has expanded the lure business and sells products around the world. His business, Al Gag’s Custom Lures, is located in Indian Orchard, where the lures are manufactured on sight. He continues to promote fishing with involvement in fishing organizations and competitions through sponsorships and promotions.

All of us here at 22News congratulate Al Gag on his accomplishments and wish him continued success.